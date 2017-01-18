版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Salesforce.Com to open its new office in Bellevue

Jan 18 Salesforce.Com Inc -

* Opening of its new office in Bellevue, WA

* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐