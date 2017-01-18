版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml

Jan 18 Heron Therapeutics Inc :

* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
