BRIEF-Amazon says new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs

Jan 18 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon announces ninth fulfillment center in Texas; new robotics site will create 1,000-plus full-time jobs

* Plans to create 1,000 more full-time positions at its third coppell facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
