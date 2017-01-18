版本:
BRIEF-Capital Product Partners announces increased cash distribution

Jan 18 Capital Product Partners LP :

* Capital Product Partners LP announces increased cash distribution

* Capital Product Partners - declared cash distribution of $0.08/common unit for Q4 2016, represents increase of $0.005 from $0.075 per unit for Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
