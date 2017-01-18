版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-National Retail Properties says redeems outstanding depositary shares

Jan 18 National Retail Properties Inc :

* National Retail Properties Inc announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 6.625% Series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* National Retail Properties Inc - depositary shares will be redeemed on February 23, 2017 at $25.00 per depositary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐