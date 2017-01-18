版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-NVE Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.72

Jan 18 Nve Corp

* Total revenue for Q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 24% to $7.46 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72 Source text - bit.ly/2k5ar7Z Further company coverage:
