BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase says Todd Combs appointed to risk policy committee

Jan 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase - board approved appointment, effective march 20, 2017, of Todd Combs to its risk policy committee and to its public responsibility committee

* JPMorgan Chase - Todd Combs will replace Timothy Flynn on risk policy committee and Linda Bammann on public responsibility committee

* JPMorgan Chase -Linda Bammann will become chair of risk policy committee; James Bell will become chair of audit committee; Timothy Flynn will join audit committee Source text - bit.ly/2k5ar7Z Further company coverage:
