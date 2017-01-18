版本:
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt CEO Trudeau's FY 2016 total compensation $12.56 mln

Jan 18 Mallinckrodt Plc :

* CEO Mark Trudeau's FY 2016 total compensation $12.56 million versus $9.7 million in FY 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2ja4GBS) Further company coverage:
