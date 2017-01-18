版本:
BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings to pursue separation of its businesses

Jan 18 La Quinta Holdings Inc

* La Quinta Holdings to pursue separation of its businesses into two stand-alone, publicly traded companies

* La Quinta Holdings Inc - transaction could involve spinning off our owned real estate assets as a separate company

* La quinta holdings - J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor to company and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal advisor to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
