BRIEF-Equity Lifestyle Properties says settles California lawsuits

Jan 18 Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

* ELS settles California lawsuits

* Net expense will be recorded in q4 of 2016

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc says company reaffirms previously issued guidance ranges for 2016

* Equity Lifestyle - expect aggregate contribution to settlements, net of contributions from insurance carriers, to be about $2.4 million or $0.03 per share

* Company reaffirms previously issued guidance ranges for 2016