公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Prudential Financial says AUM of $1.040 trillion as of Dec. 31

Jan 18 Prudential Financial Inc

* As of December 31, 2016, assets under management of the asset management segment were $1.040 trillion Source text - bit.ly/2iCK1Kz Further company coverage:
