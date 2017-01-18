版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Bega Cheese to buy most of Mondelz International's Aussie, NZ grocery cheese business

Jan 19 Bega Cheese Ltd :

* Bega Cheese to acquire one of Australia's most iconic food brands-bga.ax

* Company will pay $460 million which will initially be funded by bank debt

* Agreed to buy most of Mondelz International's australia and new zealand grocery and cheese business

* It has near- term corporate opportunities to pay down debt

* Expects mdlz grocery business to generate pro-forma net revenues of about $310 million, ebitda of between $40 to $45 million in its first full year of operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐