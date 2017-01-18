版本:
BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 pct stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016

Jan 18 Johnson & Johnson :

* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage:
