公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of 11 galleria in North Carolina

Jan 18 Slate Retail Reit -

* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of 11 galleria in North Carolina

* Says has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 11 galleria for U.S. $13.65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
