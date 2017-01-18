版本:
BRIEF-IGT wins seven-year contract to provide video lottery terminals

Jan 18 International Game Technology Plc -

* IGT wins seven-year contract to provide video lottery terminals, central system, site controllers, games and operational services to Svenska Spel in Sweden

* Contract commenced on Jan. 9, is for 7 years with possibility of 1-year extensions for up to 3 subsequent years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
