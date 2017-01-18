版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services

Jan 18 Rubicon Project Inc :

* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office

* Rubicon Project Inc - expects to incur non-cash pre-tax charges consisting primarily of impairment of intangible assets in range of $8 million to $11 million

* Rubicon Project Inc says company will incur approximately $0.5 million in cash expenditures for one-time employee-termination benefits - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iKmORQ) Further company coverage:
