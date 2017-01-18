版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Richard Uihlein reports 7.89 pct stake in Galectin Therapeutics

Jan 18 Galectin Therapeutics Inc :

* Richard Uihlein reports 7.89 percent stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc as of Dec 22 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jMCBRA) Further company coverage:
