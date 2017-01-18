版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 06:52 BJT

BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum Company files for offering of 14.5 mln shares

Jan 18 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - files for offering of 14.5 million shares of co's common stock, by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2jp2reE Further company coverage:
