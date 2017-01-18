版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Sallie Mae says company and current units not named in Navient lawsuit

Jan 18 Slm Corp -

* Sallie Mae issues statement

* Neither co, Sallie Mae bank, nor any of their current units are named in lawsuit related to CFP bureau's complaint against Navient Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
