BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals says estimates that as of Dec. 31 cash and cash equivalents were about $31 mln

Jan 18 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - estimates that as of December 31, 2016 cash and cash equivalents were approximately $31.0 million Source text - bit.ly/2jp373S Further company coverage:
