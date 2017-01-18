版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 06:55 BJT

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies says Oren Harari appointed CFO

Jan 18 Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc

* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO Source text - bit.ly/2joWlLn Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐