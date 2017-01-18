版本:
2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics says Q4 cash distribution of $0.91 per LP unit, up 4 pct

Jan 18 Tesoro Logistics LP

* Tesoro Logistics LP announces 23rd consecutive quarterly distribution increase

* Tesoro Logistics LP - quarterly cash distribution for q4 2016 of $0.91 per limited partnership unit, or $3.64 on an annualized basis

* Tesoro Logistics-distribution for Q4 2016 represents 4% increase over qtrly distribution of $0.8750/unit in nov 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
