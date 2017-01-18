版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-PTC CEO James Heppelmann's FY 2016 total compensation $8.5 million

Jan 18 Ptc Inc

* CEO James Heppelmann's FY 2016 total compensation $8.5 million versus $11.0 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
