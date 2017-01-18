版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 07:30 BJT

BRIEF-Transalta files for mixed shelf of up to $2 bln

Jan 18 Transalta Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $2.0 billion - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2jAlq8i) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐