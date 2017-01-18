BRIEF-Lendingclub Corp says seen early signs of stabilization in delinquency rates following changes made in 2016

Jan 18 Lendingclub Corp

* Lendingclub Corp says seen early signs of stabilization in delinquency rates across existing loan portfolio following changes made several times in 2016

* Lendingclub syas Implemented additional changes on Jan. 11 to tighten thresholds on borrower leverage on unique combinations of risk factors - SEC filing

* Lendingclub says while still too early to confirm impact of 2016 actions, early signs point to stabilization in delinquency rates across existing loan portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: