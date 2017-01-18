版本:
BRIEF-Vornado declares increased quarterly common dividend of $0.71/share

Jan 18 Vornado Realty Trust

* Vornado declares an increased quarterly common dividend of $.71 per share, a new indicated annual rate of $2.84 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
