公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 07:25 BJT

BRIEF-Allegiance Bancshares files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln

Jan 18 Allegiance Bancshares Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2jMJEdc Further company coverage:
