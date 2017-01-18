版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 07:22 BJT

BRIEF-Alden Global reports 4.3 pct stake in Pier 1 Imports

Jan 18 Pier 1 Imports Inc :

* Alden Global Capital LLC reports 4.3 percent stake in Pier 1 Imports Inc as of Jan 13 - SEC filing

* Alden Global Capital LLC - had previously reported stake of 9.2 percent in Pier 1 Imports Inc as of Dec 20, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2k1xOLG) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐