BRIEF-Mallinckrodt, Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter

Jan 18 Mallinckrodt Plc :

* Mallinckrodt and Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter

* Mallinckrodt Plc- currently derives no U.S. revenue from Synacthen depot, and resolution of this matter will not impact Mallinckrodt's net sales

* Mallinckrodt Plc - retains rights to continue U.S. Development of Synacthen depot for all other indications, including potential use in treatment of DMD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: