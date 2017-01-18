版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Outgoing Canadian Pacific CEO Harrison & activist investor Paul Hilal finalizing partnership, set to target CSX- CNBC, citing DJ

Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* Outgoing Canadian Pacific CEO Harrison & activist investor Paul Hilal finalizing partnership, set to target CSX- Cnbc, citing DJ
