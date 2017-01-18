版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Teladoc announces pricing of sale of shares of common stock

Jan 18 Teladoc Inc

* Pricing of previously announced offering of shares at a price to public of $16.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
