版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 13:48 BJT

BRIEF-Arbonia FY net revenue up 5.7 pct at 995.3 mln Swiss francs

Jan 19 Arbonia AG :

* Records net revenue of 995.3 million Swiss francs ($988.58 million) for FY, which corresponds to an increase of 5.7 pct in comparison to the previous year

* When adjusted for currency and acquisition effects, growth amounts to 0.9 pct

* Is standing by the results forecast that it published for the first half of 2016 for the year as a whole Source text - bit.ly/2jNKNRT Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0068 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐