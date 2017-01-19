BRIEF-Arbonia FY net revenue up 5.7 pct at 995.3 mln Swiss francs

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
Jan 19 Arbonia AG :
* Records net revenue of 995.3 million Swiss francs ($988.58 million) for FY, which corresponds to an increase of 5.7 pct in comparison to the previous year
* When adjusted for currency and acquisition effects, growth amounts to 0.9 pct
* Is standing by the results forecast that it published for the first half of 2016 for the year as a whole Source text - bit.ly/2jNKNRT Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0068 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.