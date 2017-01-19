BRIEF-Galenica: division anticipated to be completed by no later than end of 2017

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Jan 19 Galenica AG :
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY consolidated net sales up by 8.6% to 4,118.4 million Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)
* Confirmation of profit forecasts
* Confirms its intention to develop Vifor Pharma and Galenica Santé into two independent listed companies in 2017
* FY Vifor Pharma net sales increased by 24.8% to 1,167.0 million Swiss francs
* Galenica anticipates that the division will be completed by no later than the end of 2017, subject to the economic environment remaining stable.
* With an increase in sales of 3.2% to 3,008.9 million Swiss francs, Galenica Santé performed well in the market in 2016
* In addition, galenica ltd., the current holding company, should be renamed Vifor Pharma so that Galenica Santé can trade under the Galenica name Source text - bit.ly/2k5Wkzf Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0066 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.