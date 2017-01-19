BRIEF-Looser Holding FY net revenues slightly down at 434.3 mln Swiss francs

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Jan 19 Looser Holding AG
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)
* Revenue growth of 5.6 percent after adjustments for currency, acquisition and divestment effects
* Continues to expect earnings growth and an increase in ebitda margin for full financial year 2016
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.