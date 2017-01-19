版本:
BRIEF-Looser Holding FY net revenues slightly down at 434.3 mln Swiss francs

Jan 19 Looser Holding AG

* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)

* Revenue growth of 5.6 percent after adjustments for currency, acquisition and divestment effects

* Continues to expect earnings growth and an increase in ebitda margin for full financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0066 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
