BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016

Jan 19 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.

* FY operating income increased by 19 pct to 371 million Swiss francs (2015: 313.2 million Swiss francs)

* Business volume was 58.0 billion Swiss francs as of Dec. 31, 2016

* Loans increased from 11.0 billion Swiss francs to 11.5 billion Swiss francs, and assets under management rose from 45.6 billion Swiss francs to 46.4 billion Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0066 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)