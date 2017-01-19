版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-GSK's pharmaceuticals president Abbas Hussain to leave in 2017

Jan 19 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Abbas hussain, president, global pharmaceuticals has decided to leave company. He has agreed with gsk that he will leave company later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
