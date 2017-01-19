版本:
中国
2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline appoints Luke Miels President, Global Pharma

Jan 19 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Luke Miels appointed president, global pharmaceuticals, gsk

* Luke is currently executive vice president (evp) of astrazeneca's european business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
