BRIEF-Westjet Airlines says inaugurates service to Mesa, Pheonix

Jan 19 Westjet Airlines Ltd :

* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
