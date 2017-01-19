BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 19 XG Technology Inc :
* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing
* XG Technology Inc- pursuant to amendment, on february 2, 2017, co will deliver to sellers $6.5 million in cash consideration
* XG Technology-pursuant to amendment, will also deliver to sellers $9.5 million in promissory notes, due within 45 days of amended closing date Source text - bit.ly/2k6A34f Further company coverage:
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
May 25 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.