BRIEF-XG Technology says co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement

Jan 19 XG Technology Inc :

* XG Technology Inc- on January 13, 2017, co and sellers entered into a deed of variation to business purchase agreement- sec filing

* XG Technology Inc- pursuant to amendment, on february 2, 2017, co will deliver to sellers $6.5 million in cash consideration

* XG Technology-pursuant to amendment, will also deliver to sellers $9.5 million in promissory notes, due within 45 days of amended closing date Source text - bit.ly/2k6A34f Further company coverage: