BRIEF-Arizona mining reports further drilling results at Hermosa-Taylor

Jan 19 Arizona Mining Inc :

* Arizona Mining reports further drilling results at Hermosa-Taylor; includes 16 foot interval assaying 10.7 pct zinc; 42.9 pct lead and 29.6 OPT silver within broader 62 foot mineralized zone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
