2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Ascent Solar Technologies says secured contract to supply thin-film module

Jan 19 Ascent Solar Technologies Inc :

* Ascent Solar Technologies Inc says secured contract from an Asian customer to supply its thin-film module for an advanced aerospace application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
