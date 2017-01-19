版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies says entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement

Jan 19 Teledyne Technologies Inc :

* Teledyne Technologies Inc says on January 17, 2017, entered into a second amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement

* Teledyne Technologies - as per second amendment, up to $385 million of total amount to be given by lender parties to co to fund cash consideration payable by co Source text - bit.ly/2iMIM6H Further company coverage:
