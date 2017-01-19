BRIEF-Zuidasdok project preliminary awarded to Heijmans, Fluor and Hochtief

Jan 19 Heijmans Nv :
* The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and
Hochtief (Zuidplus)
* Contract includes widening and partial tunneling of A10 Zuid motorway and expansion of
Amsterdam Zuid station
* Design and construct contract is valued at approximately 990 million euros ($1.05 billion)
(including tunnel maintenance for 7 years), of which 15 per cent for Heijmans and 42,5 per cent
for both Fluor and Hochtief
* The contract is expected to be definitely awarded mid-february
