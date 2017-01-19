BRIEF-Zuidasdok project preliminary awarded to Heijmans, Fluor and Hochtief

Jan 19 Heijmans Nv :

* The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief (Zuidplus)

* Contract includes widening and partial tunneling of A10 Zuid motorway and expansion of Amsterdam Zuid station

* Design and construct contract is valued at approximately 990 million euros ($1.05 billion) (including tunnel maintenance for 7 years), of which 15 per cent for Heijmans and 42,5 per cent for both Fluor and Hochtief

* The contract is expected to be definitely awarded mid-february