BRIEF-Anthem says it elected to extend the 'termination date' for its pending merger with Cigna

Jan 19 Anthem Inc :

* Anthem Inc says it elected to extend the 'termination date' for its pending merger with Cigna through and including April 30, 2017

* Anthem Inc says it is extending termination date for Cigna deal as more time will be needed regardless of U.S. Lawsuit against companies Source text - bit.ly/2jc2DNE Further company coverage:
