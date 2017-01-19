BRIEF-Anthem says it elected to extend the 'termination date' for its pending merger with Cigna

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corporation's Q1 sales $88.6 million
* Christopher & Banks Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Jan 19 Anthem Inc :
* Anthem Inc says it elected to extend the 'termination date' for its pending merger with Cigna through and including April 30, 2017
* Anthem Inc says it is extending termination date for Cigna deal as more time will be needed regardless of U.S. Lawsuit against companies Source text - bit.ly/2jc2DNE Further company coverage:
SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.
