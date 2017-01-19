BRIEF-George Weston, Loblaw Companies announce management succession

Jan 19 Loblaw Companies Ltd

* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession

* Says Galen G. Weston has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of George Weston Limited

* Says Weston will continue in his role as chairman and CEO of Loblaw

* Says Sarah Davis will assume responsibility for day-to-day operation of Loblaw's business and execution of its strategy

