版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Bovie medical announces sales partnership with CONMED for PlazXact

Jan 19 Bovie Medical Corp :

* Bovie Medical announce sales channel partnership with conmed for plazxact(tm)

* Bovie Medical Corp - entered into global sales channel partnership agreement with conmed for its PlazXact ablator

* Bovie Medical Corp - PlazXact ablator will be marketed as ultrablator bipolar series effective in March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
汤森路透"信任原则"

