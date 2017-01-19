版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-LyondellBasell Industries says Corpus Christi complex expansion complete

Jan 19 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv :

* LyondellBasell corpus Christi Complex expansion complete

* LyondellBasell Industries NV - project increases ethylene capacity at facility by 50 percent, from 1.7 billion pounds-per-year to 2.5 billion pounds-per-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
