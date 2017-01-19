版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization

Jan 19 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198.5 million multifamily small balance loan securitization

* Federal home loan mortgage-expects to guarantee about $198.5 million in multifamily SB certificates , which are anticipated to settle on or about Jan 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
