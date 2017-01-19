版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-S&W commences commercial-scale sorghum production

Jan 19 S&W Seed Co

* S&W commences commercial-scale sorghum production

* S&W Seed Co says commenced commercial-scale production of its hybrid grain sorghum and hybrid forage sorghum operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
