BRIEF-Opdivo demonstrated efficacy in patients gastric cancer in a Phase 3 study

Jan 19 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* Opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrated efficacy and improved survival in patients with previously treated advanced gastric cancer in a randomized Phase 3 study

* Bristol-Myers squibb co - opdivo demonstrated a 37% reduction in risk of death compared to placebo

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - 12-month overall survival rates were 26.6% in Opdivo- treated patients compared to 10.9% in placebo-treated patients

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - safety profile of opdivo was consistent with previously reported studies in solid tumors