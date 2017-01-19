BRIEF-Opdivo demonstrated efficacy in patients gastric cancer in a Phase 3 study

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :
* Opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrated efficacy and improved survival in patients with previously treated advanced gastric cancer in a randomized Phase 3 study
* Bristol-Myers squibb co - opdivo demonstrated a 37% reduction in risk of death compared to placebo
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - 12-month overall survival rates were 26.6% in Opdivo- treated patients compared to 10.9% in placebo-treated patients
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - safety profile of opdivo was consistent with previously reported studies in solid tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results